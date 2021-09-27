Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 15th

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Americold Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 614.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.70 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.