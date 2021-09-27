AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $129.61 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

