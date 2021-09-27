Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.59 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.57 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. 69,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,539. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.