Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.20. iStar reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iStar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,213. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.