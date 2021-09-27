Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $5.68 on Friday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $329.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 128,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter worth $7,083,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

