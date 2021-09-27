Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Post -$1.51 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the lowest is ($1.72). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($5.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $209.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

