Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $722.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $702.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 105,727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.58. 231,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

