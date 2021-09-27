Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.96. 15,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,797,284. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

