Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $196.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $706.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $606.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

