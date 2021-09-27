Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $147.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.10 million and the lowest is $140.40 million. Shift4 Payments reported sales of $87.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year sales of $524.40 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $643.60 million, with estimates ranging from $630.60 million to $663.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.30.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $85.48. 703,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,225. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 345.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 28,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after purchasing an additional 863,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

