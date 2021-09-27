Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price at C$56.60

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$48.68. The company had a trading volume of 781,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.63. The stock has a market cap of C$52.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

