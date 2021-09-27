Analysts Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) PT at $254.94

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.94.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.60. 492,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,601. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $278.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

