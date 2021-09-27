Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target at $26.16

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

