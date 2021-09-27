Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $49.60

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%. Research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

