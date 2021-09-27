Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 173.17

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.76) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.33. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.