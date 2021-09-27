Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE AND opened at C$49.83 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.22.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.