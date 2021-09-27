Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after buying an additional 149,235 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.22 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

