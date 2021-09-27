Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend payment by 24.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annaly Capital Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Annaly Capital Management worth $52,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

