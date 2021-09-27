Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.69). Anterix posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.35 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anterix stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,580. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

