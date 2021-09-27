Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.76

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 58706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.