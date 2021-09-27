AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $1.06

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 140.8% higher against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $31.37 million and $2.06 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043334 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.