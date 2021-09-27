Anyswap (ANY) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $115.80 million and $21.63 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $6.21 or 0.00014619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00102514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00138457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,496.73 or 0.99999658 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.70 or 0.06912743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.38 or 0.00753885 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

