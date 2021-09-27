APENFT Hits Market Capitalization of $56.61 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. APENFT has a total market cap of $56.61 million and $263.99 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00054960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00125145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00043428 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

