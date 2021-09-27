Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 135.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

DKNG opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

