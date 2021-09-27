Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.41.

