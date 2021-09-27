Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,761 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 696.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PMT. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

