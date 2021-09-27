Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

