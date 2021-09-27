AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AppHarvest stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,925. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

In related news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

