Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

