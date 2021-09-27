Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

AMAT opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

