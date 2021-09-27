ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have commented on AETUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 49,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,923. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.