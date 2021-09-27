ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.41

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 91966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

