Ark Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.72 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $248.55 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,204,982 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

