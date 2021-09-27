Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

ARKO opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.15. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares during the period. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

