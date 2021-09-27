Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $105.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.78 million and the lowest is $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ARLO opened at $6.49 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $538.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
