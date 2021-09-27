Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to announce sales of $105.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.78 million and the lowest is $104.70 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $110.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $416.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.10 million to $418.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $469.68 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $478.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO opened at $6.49 on Monday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $538.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.