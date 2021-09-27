ARMOR (ARMOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.14 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00066580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00103806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00141630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,756.68 or 1.00257833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.78 or 0.07013027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.41 or 0.00782257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

