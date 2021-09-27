Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $42,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $25.57 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

