Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $39.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 161,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

MA stock opened at $358.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

