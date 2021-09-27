Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $13.74 Million in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of Zymergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZY opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06. Zymergen Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

