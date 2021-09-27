Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $32.03 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,464,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,025,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 95.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

