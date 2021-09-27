Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 227,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of DLocal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $87,720,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $53,015,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $42,024,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at $38,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.08. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

