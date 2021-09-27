Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 464 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 4.38% of OptimizeRx worth $47,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $924,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,929 shares of company stock worth $5,434,356. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. B. Riley lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.