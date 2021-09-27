Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 2.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.71% of Aspen Aerogels worth $16,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 20.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.59. 2,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,522. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $46.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

