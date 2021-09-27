Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.92

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

