Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 337,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,980. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

