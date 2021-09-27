AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.69. 3,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,282.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

