AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $73.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

