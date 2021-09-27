AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $73.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.