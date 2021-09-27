Atlantic Trust LLC Buys Shares of 300 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,116,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,087,000 after acquiring an additional 310,544 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 13,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.92.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.75. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

