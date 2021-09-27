Atlantic Trust LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 861.5% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. 208,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,125,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

