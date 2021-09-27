Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.5% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

V stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.32. 93,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $452.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.